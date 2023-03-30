Russia, Nicaragua Have Good Potential for Development of Military-Technical Ties - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Defense industry cooperation between Russia and Nicaragua has a good potential for further development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Military-technical cooperation has traditionally been a priority in our contacts, and it also has good opportunities for further development," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin had talks with the inspector general of the Nicaraguan army, Marvin Corrales, and Special Representative of the Nicaraguan President for Cooperation with Russia Laureano Ortega in Moscow, with the two parties discussing military and defense industry cooperation.

The meeting confirmed the mutual intention of the two countries to further increase comprehensive cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.