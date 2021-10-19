Russia, Nicaragua Plan to Develop Cooperation in Transport, Agribusiness - Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia and Nicaragua intend to develop cooperation in transport and agribusiness, Russia's trade representative in the Latin American country, Pyotr Pankratov, told Sputnik.

"We are promoting cooperation with Nicaragua.

The first batches of buses for the Managua transport system arrived this month and in September. We look forward to continuing deliveries," he said.

In total, there are plans to deliver 550 buses from Russia this year, of which 250 will be donated to the country.

The trade representative also said Russia intends to continue cooperation in the agricultural sector.