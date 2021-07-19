UrduPoint.com
Russia, Nicaragua Sign Agreement On Information Security - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia, Nicaragua Sign Agreement on Information Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia and Nicaragua have signed an agreement on international information security to stem the growing number of cyberattacks on crucial state infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have just signed an intergovernmental agreement on international information security. The relevance of this issue is growing both in our bilateral relations with our partners and multilaterally," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada Colindres.

The foreign minister further stressed that Russia had undertaken a major effort within the United Nations to develop common, legally binding rules in the field of information and communication technologies to ensure global security and stability.

Cybersecurity became one of the major topics of discussion during a meeting between the Russian and US Presidents in Geneva, following several major attacks on US infrastructure and US-based companies, including the Colonial Pipeline, the Republican National Committee, and the automation software provider Kaseya.

