Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue to Boost Cooperation, Including Military One - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and Nicaragua will continue to boost bilateral cooperation, including military one, regardless of the tensions in the Russian relations with the West; Ambassador to Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador Alexander Kholokholikov told Sputnik.

"Regardless of the current political situation in the world and sporadic outbursts of tensions provoked by the collective West in relations with Russia, we are going to boost the Russian-Nicaraguan trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and military cooperation on a planned basis," the ambassador said.

He added that the Nicaraguan laws allowed the foreign military presence on its territory for the exchange of experience, drills and joint fight against crime.