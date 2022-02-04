UrduPoint.com

Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue To Boost Cooperation, Including Military One - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue to Boost Cooperation, Including Military One - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and Nicaragua will continue to boost bilateral cooperation, including military one, regardless of the tensions in the Russian relations with the West; Ambassador to Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador Alexander Kholokholikov told Sputnik.

"Regardless of the current political situation in the world and sporadic outbursts of tensions provoked by the collective West in relations with Russia, we are going to boost the Russian-Nicaraguan trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and military cooperation on a planned basis," the ambassador said.

He added that the Nicaraguan laws allowed the foreign military presence on its territory for the exchange of experience, drills and joint fight against crime.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia El Salvador Honduras

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

42 minutes ago
 US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

10 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

10 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

10 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>