Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue To Boost Cooperation, Including Military - Ambassador

Published February 04, 2022

Russia and Nicaragua will continue to boost bilateral cooperation, including in military realm, regardless of the tensions in the Russian relations with the West, Ambassador to Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador Alexander Khokholikov told Sputnik

"Regardless of the current political situation in the world and sporadic outbursts of tensions provoked by the collective West in relations with Russia, we are going to boost the Russian-Nicaraguan trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and military cooperation on a planned basis," the ambassador said.

He added that the Nicaraguan laws allowed the foreign military presence on its territory for the exchange of experience, drills and joint fight against crime.

"The Sandinista Government annually passes a law regarding the foreign military presence on the Nicaraguan territory.

It provides for the possibility of transit and stay in Nicaragua of military personnel and military equipment from a number of countries, including Russia and, by the way, the United States, for the exchange of experience in the field of military-technical cooperation, joint exercises and activities in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime," Khokholikov said.

The ambassador stressed that the bilateral cooperation in the military field is not stacked against any country.

Russia-Nicaragua cooperation started in May 1980 with the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical assistance to Nicaragua. According to the document, Russia (then the Soviet Union) assisted the Sandinista government in creating a regular army.

