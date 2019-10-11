Russia, Nigeria Discuss Completion of Ajaokuta Steel Plant - Nigerian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia and Nigeria are discussing the completion of their joint construction of Africa's biggest steel plant Ajaokuta, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Negotiations are underway to complete the construction of the Ajaokuta steel plant, the construction of which was begun at the time with the help of the USSR [Union of Soviet Socialist Republics] this is the largest steel production in Africa. We want Russia to return and help us finish the construction of this plant. We know that Russia has the capabilities and technology to revive this project," Ugbah said.

Nigeria wants Russia's aluminum giant Rusal to engage in producing aluminum jointly with its African asset Alscon, in which the Nigerian government has a stake, the ambassador noted.

"There is also a project for the construction of a metallurgical plant, which was built by the Tyazhpromexport company during USSR times. We expect that there will be agreements on these projects, but negotiations are still ongoing and no final decisions have yet been made," Ugbah added.

Apart from that, Nigeria maintains contact with Russia's Gazprom, Lukoil, Allwe foreign trade company and Uralkali, as it wants to receive investment from Russia, according to the ambassador.

Ugbah also said that his country wanted the Russian Railways company to assist modernization of Nigeria's railroad system.

Nigeria expects to sign a range of agreements with Russia during the Russia-Africa Summit, which Sochi will host from October 23-24, the official went on to say.

"The president [Muhammadu Buhari] will arrive in Russia with a large delegation, which will include ministers, state governors, as well as a large delegation of representatives of business circles, about 50 people. They will consider the possibility of concluding agreements in various fields, including mining, infrastructure development, in the oil and gas fields, agriculture and so on. We also expect that security issues will be discussed at the government level. We have an agreement on military-technical cooperation, which must be ratified by both parties," Ugbah said.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will be co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. The leaders of all 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.