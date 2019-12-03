UrduPoint.com
Russia, Nigeria May Sign Agreement On Defense Industry Cooperation By Early 2020- Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Russia and Nigeria may sign a general agreement on defense industry cooperation at the end of this year or the beginning of the next one, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia and Nigeria may sign a general agreement on defense industry cooperation at the end of this year or the beginning of the next one, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik.

"This year or early next year," the ambassador said, asked when the agreement might be signed.

The diplomat added that Nigeria was expecting a second shipment of Russia's Mi-35 helicopters to be delivered in early 2020.

"The defense ministry [is] to handle the issue of the remaining helicopters... At the summit there was no specific discussion on when they would be delivered. But we hope, that they would be delivered soon. We are waiting," he continued.

In October, the ambassador told Sputnik that Nigeria had received six Mi-35M attack helicopters out of the 12 agreed in the contract, adding that the two countries were discussing the delivery of the remaining six.

