Russia No Longer Interested In Stoltenberg's Statements, Moscow Wants Real Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 09:41 PM

The statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are no longer of interest to Moscow, his arguments are not serious, Russia wants a real dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is not going to abandon the "open door" policy

"We are not interested honestly, I can really tell you in these statements that Stoltenberg makes, who is either NATO Secretary General, or a banker, I have not figured it out yet. They no longer interest us. This is not the person whose statements will be considered in Moscow as serious arguments. This is a downed NATO pilot. Therefore, we will focus on a serious conversation, if our Western partners are ready for it," she said at a briefing.

