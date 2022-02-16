The statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are no longer of interest to Moscow, his arguments are not serious, Russia wants a real dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is not going to abandon the "open door" policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are no longer of interest to Moscow, his arguments are not serious, Russia wants a real dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is not going to abandon the "open door" policy.

"We are not interested honestly, I can really tell you in these statements that Stoltenberg makes, who is either NATO Secretary General, or a banker, I have not figured it out yet. They no longer interest us. This is not the person whose statements will be considered in Moscow as serious arguments. This is a downed NATO pilot. Therefore, we will focus on a serious conversation, if our Western partners are ready for it," she said at a briefing.