Russia Nominates Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl as Independent Rosneft Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Russian government nominated former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as an independent director to the board of directors of state-controlled oil major Rosneft, according to a decree published on the government's website.

"To nominate candidates for election as representatives of the Russian Federation to the board of directors and the audit commission of the public joint-stock company Oil Company Rosneft (Moscow) according to the appendix," the document says.

The list of candidates from the government of the Russian Federation as an independent director includes Karin Kneissl without specifying her current position.

From 2017 to 2019, she headed the Austrian Foreign Ministry. She is also a Doctor of Law. Kneissl is not a member of the current board.

The list of candidates also includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Independent directors are Nord Stream 2 AG Managing Director Matthias Warnig, Marcuard Holding Limited Chairman Hans-Joerg Rudloff, and Nord Stream AG Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee Gerhard Schroeder. All of them are acting members of the Rosneft board.