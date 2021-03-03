UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Nominates Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl As Independent Rosneft Director

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russia Nominates Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl as Independent Rosneft Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Russian government nominated former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as an independent director to the board of directors of state-controlled oil major Rosneft, according to a decree published on the government's website.

"To nominate candidates for election as representatives of the Russian Federation to the board of directors and the audit commission of the public joint-stock company Oil Company Rosneft (Moscow) according to the appendix," the document says.

The list of candidates from the government of the Russian Federation as an independent director includes Karin Kneissl without specifying her current position.

From 2017 to 2019, she headed the Austrian Foreign Ministry. She is also a Doctor of Law. Kneissl is not a member of the current board.

The list of candidates also includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Independent directors are Nord Stream 2 AG Managing Director Matthias Warnig, Marcuard Holding Limited Chairman Hans-Joerg Rudloff, and Nord Stream AG Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee Gerhard Schroeder. All of them are acting members of the Rosneft board.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Company Oil Doctor Nord 2017 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

41 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

50 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

1 hour ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

1 hour ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.