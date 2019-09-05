Russia, North Korea Planning Series of High-Level Visits - Russian Ambassador

Russia and North Korea are going to hold several reciprocal visits, including high-level ones, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday

"Concerning delegation exchanges, we have several reciprocal visits, including high-level ones," the ambassador said.

Matsegora stressed that Pyongyang was considering the Russian invitation for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which was a part of World War II.