UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, North Korea Planning Series Of High-Level Visits - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:24 PM

Russia, North Korea Planning Series of High-Level Visits - Russian Ambassador

Russia and North Korea are going to hold several reciprocal visits, including high-level ones, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia and North Korea are going to hold several reciprocal visits, including high-level ones, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Concerning delegation exchanges, we have several reciprocal visits, including high-level ones," the ambassador said.

Matsegora stressed that Pyongyang was considering the Russian invitation for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which was a part of World War II.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong World War

Recent Stories

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

41 minutes ago

PCB announces playing conditions and code of condu ..

51 minutes ago

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

1 hour ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

1 hour ago

2014 Minsk Protocol on Ukrainian Crisis Settlement

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Arts Council arranges theatrical perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.