Russia-North Korea Trade Via Far East Completely Shut Down - Customs Service

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Trade between Russia and North Korea through the customs points of the Far East has completely stopped but might resume with the opening of the rail traffic by Pyongyang, Yuri Ladygin, head of the regional unit of Russia's Federal Customs Service, said on Tuesday.

As of October 2021, foreign trade turnover with North Korea was down 300 times and amounted to 20 tonnes of goods, compared with 5,800 tonnes for the same period in 2020. Russia did not export any goods during that period, while North Korea supplied organic chemicals, vehicles and machinery.

"We do not trade with North Korea in any way due to the restrictions that have been imposed by the United Nations on North Korea.

It was possible to supply food and medicine there, but not the rest. I hope that the border will open and we will see what goods will be in demand in North Korea. But now there is still no clarity," Ladygin told reporters.

At the beginning of September, North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong Chol told Russia's Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said that the border between the two countries would open by October and freight traffic would resume. However, Pyongyang has delayed the opening of the Khasan-Tumangang railway border point.