Russia, Northern Neighbors to Broadcast Aurora Online - Ambassador-at-Large to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia, jointly with its northern neighbor countries, is planning to launch a project envisioning online broadcasting of the aurora, or northern lights, Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

Korchunov spoke about the implementation of a number of joint projects in the field of tourism within the framework of the Kolarctic Russia-EU cross-border cooperation program for 2014-2020, which involves Russia, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

"Another interesting joint project in the sphere of tourism is the system to monitor the northern lights for the needs of the tourism business, which involves the installation of cameras to observe the polar lights and their online broadcast," he said.

Korchunov said Russia planned to further develop cooperation with its northern neighbors in the sphere of Arctic tourism.