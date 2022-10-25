Russia, Norway Agree on Terms of Fishing for Common Stocks in 2023 - Agency

Russia and Norway have reached an agreement on fishing conditions for shared stocks and on joint development plans for 2023, Russian national fishery agency Rosrybolovstvo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russia and Norway have reached an agreement on fishing conditions for shared stocks and on joint development plans for 2023, Russian national fishery agency Rosrybolovstvo said on Tuesday.

"Cooperation between Russia and Norway in the field of fisheries provides the basis for the stable and rational management of the common stocks of fish resources of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The fishing conditions for the next year, as well as plans for scientific and technical cooperation and monitoring of fisheries were agreed at the 52nd session of the Joint Russian-Norwegian Fisheries Commission, which was held from October 17 to 21 via videoconference," the agency said in a statement.

During the meeting, Russia and Norway discussed measures to regulate joint stocks of biological resources and approved the total allowable catch of cod, haddock and other types of aquatic biological resources for 2023, as well as the values of national quotas, the agency said.

The parties also agreed to continue cooperation in the fight against illegal fishing and monitoring of cod and haddock fishing in the Barents and Norwegian Seas, Rosrybolovstvo added.

According to the agency, the parties also expressed satisfaction with their joint work on the study of blue-horned halibut stocks.

At the 51st session of the joint commission, they agreed that the cod stock management rule would be in effect for another five years. Russia and Norway have set the total allowable catch of northeast Arctic cod for 2023 at 566,800 tons, while the cod production quota for Russia is 241,800 tons, the agency said.