Russia Not Addressing Parliaments Of Western States But Open For Dialogue - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Moscow does not initiate any addresses of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the parliaments of Western states, but the head of state remains open to contacts at any level in order to clarify Russia's position on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"No negotiations are underway.

Meanwhile, Russian president Putin has always been and remains open to contacts at any level in order to clarify Russia's position in this case, in order to explain the goals of the task and the reasons for the military special operation. In fact, he repeatedly demonstrated his readiness," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow "naturally cannot and does not want to take initiatives, especially since we are talking mainly about those countries that have taken very, very hostile steps against our country in recent weeks," he added.

