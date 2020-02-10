Russia Not Against Having Ukrainian Ambassador Return to Moscow - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia is fine with having its ambassador return to Kiev and having the Ukrainian ambassador resume work in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Ukrainian side has recalled its ambassador and has threatened to cut off diplomatic relations.

But now it appears that somebody was mentioning a possibility of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy returning the ambassadors. We are not against this," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.