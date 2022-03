Russia Not Against Ukraine Joining EU - Delegation Head

Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks in Istanbul, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks in Istanbul, said on Tuesday.

"For its part, Russia has no objection to Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union," Medinsky told Russia's Channel One.