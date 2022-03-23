Russia Not Against Western Mediation in Talks With Ukraine, But Has Red Lines - Lavrov

Moscow does not mind the West seeking to mediate its talks with Ukraine, but there are clear red lines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Moscow does not mind the West seeking to mediate its talks with Ukraine, but there are clear red lines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Western countries are seeking to play a mediating role � we are not against, but we have absolutely clear red lines that we have been talking about for many years," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).