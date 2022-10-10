Russia Not Allowed to Investigate Explosions on Nord Streams - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia is not allowed to participate in the investigation of explosions on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"As you know, representatives of Russia are not allowed to investigate the causes of explosions and the destruction of international gas transportation systems running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

But we all know the ultimate beneficiary of this crime," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.