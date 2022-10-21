UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Allowed To Participate In IAEA International Conference In US - Rosatom

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Russia Not Allowed to Participate in IAEA International Conference in US - Rosatom

Russia was not allowed to participate in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States, state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russia was not allowed to participate in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States, state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom said on Friday.

International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century will be held in Washington on October 26-28.

According to Rosatom, members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas.

"Thus, the US side essentially blocked Russia's participation in this international IAEA conference ... We consider this a manifestation of disrespect on the part of the United States towards the IAEA, the central international organization responsible for cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy," Rosatom said in a statement.

Related Topics

Century Russia Washington Nuclear United States October

Recent Stories

IGP directs not to allow roads closure

IGP directs not to allow roads closure

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM hails SDF assistance for development

AJK PM hails SDF assistance for development

2 minutes ago
 National cohesion, unified response to guard Pakis ..

National cohesion, unified response to guard Pakistan's national interests imper ..

2 minutes ago
 Mayor assured cooperation to farmers of Mashookaga ..

Mayor assured cooperation to farmers of Mashookagar, Uch Canal

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of T ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Mi ..

18 minutes ago
 DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.