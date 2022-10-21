Russia Not Allowed to Participate in IAEA International Conference in US - Rosatom

Russia was not allowed to participate in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States, state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russia was not allowed to participate in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States, state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom said on Friday.

International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century will be held in Washington on October 26-28.

According to Rosatom, members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas.

"Thus, the US side essentially blocked Russia's participation in this international IAEA conference ... We consider this a manifestation of disrespect on the part of the United States towards the IAEA, the central international organization responsible for cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy," Rosatom said in a statement.