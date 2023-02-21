Russia Not at War With Ukrainian People, Who Became Hostage to 'Kiev Regime' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia is not at war with the Ukrainian people, who became a hostage to the "Kiev regime," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are not at war with the Ukrainian people.

I have said this many times. The people of Ukraine have been taken hostage by the Kiev regime and its Western masters who practically occupied this country in political, military, economic terms," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.