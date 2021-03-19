Russia Not Aware About US' Reaction to Idea to Have Live Putin-Biden Dialogue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Moscow is not yet aware of Washington's reaction to a proposal to hold a live dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"So far there are no details and there can be no details while we do not even know about the decision of the Americans.

Naturally, we can talk about some specific formats after receiving a reaction from the American side," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that if there will be no reaction at all Moscow will abandon attempts to hold such a dialogue.

"Naturally, they [proposals] are unlikely to continue indefinitely. No attempts are needed here, a request is made here - there is either an answer or no answer. Absence of an answer is generally a rejection of such communication," Peskov said.