MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia is not aware of the detailed plans of North Korea in the nuclear field, including those regarding the conduct of a nuclear test, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The detailed plans of the head of North Korea (Kim Jong Un) in the nuclear field, including those regarding the conduct of a nuclear test, are, of course, unknown to us," Matsegora said.

At the same time, Kim himself spoke about some aspects of the nuclear weapons program during various events, or they became clear from reports on his visits to military-industrial enterprises, the diplomat added.