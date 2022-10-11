MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Moscow is not aware of details of Ankara's new initiative to organize talks between Russia and several Western states on the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious to me that if the Turkish colleagues have thought about this, then they will have a great opportunity this week during the meeting of presidents (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and (Vladimir) Putin, who will be together at the events in Astana, to raise such issues. We haven't heard anything other than public announcements," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.