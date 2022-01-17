Russia Not Booking Capacities of Gas Transit Via Poland in February

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia's Gazprom did not book the capacities of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for transit via Poland in January on Monday, according to GSA and RBP platforms.

Gazprom also did not book additional capacities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system in February.