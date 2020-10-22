UrduPoint.com
Russia Not 'Clinging To' New START As Security Ensured Regardless Of Extension - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Russia's security is not dependent on the New START arms reduction treaty with the United States, therefore Moscow is not "clinging" to the treaty's extension, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's security is not dependent on the New START arms reduction treaty with the United States, therefore Moscow is not "clinging" to the treaty's extension, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I have already said this and would like to stress again we are not clinging to this agreement. If our partners decide that it is not needed, then so be it. We cannot hold them back. Our security the security of Russia will not be affected, especially given the fact that we have the most advanced weapons," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

