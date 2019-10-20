BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Russia is calm about Serbia's ambitions to integrate with the European Union, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday in Belgrade.

"We work very closely on a variety of platforms. We are calm about the decisions that our Serbian friends take regarding the European integration project. The main thing to think about is to ensure that such decisions benefit the people of the Republic of Serbia and, of course, the Russian Federation.

Then our relations do not have any restrictions," Medvedev told reporters.

He pointed out the wonderful weather in Belgrade, noting that 10 years ago, during his last visit to Serbia, "the weather was worse." The prime minister said that this fact could have a symbolic meaning.

Earlier in the day, Medvedev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended a military parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany by the Soviet and Yugoslav troops.