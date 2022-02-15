UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Conducting Any Unusual Military Activity - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia does not conduct any unusual military activities and will not participate in the Kiev-initiated consultation on the Vienna Document within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have sent a response to the Ukrainian delegation and the Polish chairmanship that we will not participate in consultations at their request. Russia does not conduct any unusual military activity," Gavrilov said.

The diplomat went on saying that Russia opposes making any decisions at the meeting.

"Russia objects to making any decisions at a possible meeting of the Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation," the politician added.

Earlier in the day, the Polish delegation, the current OSCE chair, said that the consultations on the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures within the OSCE, requested by Kiev, will take place on Tuesday at 14:00 GMT.

