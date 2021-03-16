Russia Not Considering Border Closure After Discovery of S.African Covid Strain - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The issue of the complete closure of the Russian borders in connection with the detection of a South African strain of coronavirus in the country is not being discussed, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik.

"There is no such information," Ivanov said, answering whether the possibility of the complete closure of the borders was on the agenda.

He noted that now certain restrictions were already in force, and decisions on each specific country were made at the level of the Federal response center, "the opinions of various ministries and departments, primarily Rospotrebnadzor, are taken into account."

Ivanov noted that air traffic between South Africa and Russia had not yet been restored.