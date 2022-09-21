Russia Not Considering Borrell Respected EU Foreign Policy Chief - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia does not consider Josep Borrell, who has called for creating a tribunal to investigate Russia's military operation in Ukraine, a respected EU foreign policy chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Borrell, unfortunately, does not have the proper authority with us as the head of European diplomacy in connection with his completely impermissible statements that took place, and therefore we treat all his statements accordingly from now on," Peskov told reporters.