Russia Not Considering Granting Electronic Visas For Vaccination Tourism -Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:30 AM

Russia Not Considering Granting Electronic Visas for Vaccination Tourism -Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia is not considering granting electronic visas for those who want to visit the country for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to work on organizing toll vaccination for foreign citizens.

"There are no discussions of electronic visas in this regard because there is no decision of the coronavirus response center," Ivanov said, adding that it was impossible to grant electronic visas to only those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

More Stories From World

