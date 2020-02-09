UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Considering Horn Of Africa Military Base - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

Russia Not Considering Horn of Africa Military Base - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia no longer considers establishing a military base in the Horn of Africa a relevant issue and is therefore not conducting negotiations to that end, Russia's ambassador to Somalia and Djibouti, Mikhail Golovanov, told Sputnik.

The strategic geographic position of Djibouti at the isthmus between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden has prompted France, China and the United States to set up military bases in the country.

"The issue of creating a material and technical support point for Russian naval ships in Djibouti has lost its relevance for the Russian side, so there are no negotiations on opening a Russian base in the region," Golovanov said to Sputnik.

The ambassador pointed out that the volatile security situation in the region nevertheless necessitates consistent patrolling in the region.

"The strategically important location of Djibouti requires additional measures to ensure free navigation, including combating maritime piracy and hijacking of civilian vessels.

In this regard, coast guard units are constantly patrolling territorial waters in the narrowest part of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait ” 38 kilometers [About 24 miles] ” through which 12 percent of the global volume of sea cargo transportation and transportation of 30 percent of hydrocarbons pass," the diplomat said.

Golovanov also ruled out the possibility of building a military base in Somalia, where terrorism remains an acute problem.

Al-Shabab, a radical Islamist group that has close ties with the international terrorist organization Al Qaeda (banned in Russia), controls large areas of Somalia and regularly perpetrate acts of terrorism on the civilian population. It wages an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia and impedes the humanitarian activities of the UN.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Africa Somalia Terrorist United Nations Russia China France Djibouti Aden United States Government

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

1 hour ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

2 hours ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.