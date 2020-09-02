Russia Not Considering Setting Up Military Base in Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The possibility of establishing a Russian military base in Belarus is currently not on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This question is not on the agenda," Peskov told journalists, when asked if establishing a base was a possibility.

Commenting on the needs of military cooperation between Russia and Belarus, the spokesman said the two countries were bound by a broad range of ties.

"We have the Union State, we both are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and we have broad bilateral relations in all sorts of fields, so the communication is being carried out regularly and daily in various fields," Peskov said.

In 1995, Russia and Belarus signed intergovernmental agreements on the use of the Baranovichi radar anti-missile monitoring station, located in the Belarusian city of Hantsavichy, and the Vileyka radio naval communication center. The agreements are renewable, with the current effect period due to expire on June 7, 2021.