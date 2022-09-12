Russia Not Considering Withdrawal of Troops From ZNPP - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia is not considering the withdrawal of its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the main thing now is to force Ukraine stop shelling the plant, as it is fraught with catastrophic consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Now we are not talking about the withdrawal of troops.

Now we are talking about the main thing. This is to force the Ukrainian side to stop the barbaric shelling of objects on the territory of the plant, which is fraught with very sad and catastrophic consequences. We continue to call on all countries to use their influence ... to stop these attacks, which continue on a daily basis," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia is ready to withdraw troops from the ZNPP at the request of the IAEA.