UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Considering Withdrawal Of Troops From ZNPP - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia Not Considering Withdrawal of Troops From ZNPP - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia is not considering the withdrawal of its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the main thing now is to force Ukraine stop shelling the plant, as it is fraught with catastrophic consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Now we are not talking about the withdrawal of troops.

Now we are talking about the main thing. This is to force the Ukrainian side to stop the barbaric shelling of objects on the territory of the plant, which is fraught with very sad and catastrophic consequences. We continue to call on all countries to use their influence ... to stop these attacks, which continue on a daily basis," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia is ready to withdraw troops from the ZNPP at the request of the IAEA.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear All From Sad

Recent Stories

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.