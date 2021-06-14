UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Cooperating With Iran On Conventional Weapons - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia Not Cooperating With Iran on Conventional Weapons - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia has plans for cooperation in conventional weapons with Iran, but they are not being implemented at the moment, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We have certain programmes which concern conventional weapons, if it gets that far. However, we haven't even gone to that stage yet. We don't even have any kind of real cooperation in the conventional weapons area," he said in an interview to NBC.

