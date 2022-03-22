UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Creating Special Structures In Liberated Ukrainian Territories - Kremlin

Russia does not create any special structures in the territories of Ukraine liberated from nationalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia does not create any special structures in the territories of Ukraine liberated from nationalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No structures are being created in this regard," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia is developing a structure that would create or reform government bodies in the regions of Ukraine liberated from nationalists.

