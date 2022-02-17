UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Demanding Apology For Fake Ukraine Invasion Reports - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia Not Demanding Apology for Fake Ukraine Invasion Reports - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia will not demand apologies from those who peddled rumors about an imminent invasion of Ukraine but it expects warmongers to adopt a more responsible attitude, the Russian presidential spokesperson said Thursday.

"No, we are not," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow when he was asked whether Russia would demand public apologies.

Neither is Russia planning to sue media that published unverified stories of Russian plans to attack its neighbor, Peskov said, adding they wagered their own credibility with their readers.

"Russia does expect a more serious, more responsible and truthful approach from those making such outrageous, irresponsible claims as well as from the media that take advantage of such allegations," the spokesperson said.

>