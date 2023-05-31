Russia Not Deploying Offensive Military Contingents at ZNPP - Foreign Ministry

Russia has never deployed and is not planning to deploy military contingents or military equipment intended for offensive operations on territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia has never deployed and is not planning to deploy military contingents or military equipment intended for offensive operations on territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"We have never deployed and do not plan to deploy military contingents and military equipment intended for offensive operations on the territory of the ZNPP. Only the forces that protect the ZNPP from Ukrainian attack are present at the plant," Grushko said.

However, Russia will take all necessary measures to strengthen safety of ZNPP, the diplomat added.

"We will continue to ensure the protection of the plant in such a way as to prevent Kiev and the so-called collective West from grossly and irresponsibly violating them (IAEA safety recommendations)," Grushko concluded.