Russia Not Discriminating Against Opposition Media Meduza - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, denied on Saturday that the Russian government discriminated against the Latvian-based news agency Meduza, despite it being labeled a "foreign agent."

"We still see Meduza as a media outlet. They send us their questions and we answer them, they call and we pick up.

In this sense, we absolutely don't discriminate against them in any way. How long has it been since a US official [talked to] RT or Sputnik?" she told Sputnik in an interview.

Zakharova argued that the Russian news agencies faced much harsher restrictions in Western countries. She said many countries prohibited government officials from talking to RT and Sputnik. Latvia has been pressing criminal charges against freelancers who contributed to Sputnik.