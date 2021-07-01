Russia Not Dramatizing Current Taliban Offensive in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Moscow is not inclined to dramatize the current offensive of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Overall, we are not inclined to dramatize the aggravation of the armed confrontation between the government forces and the Taliban militants, which is traditional for this period.

We believe that after the end of the so-called combat season, the military situation in the country will relatively stabilize and the opposing sides will be ready to start a constructive peaceful dialogue in deeds, not in words," Zakharova said during a briefing.