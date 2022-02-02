UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence Of US Response To Security Proposals - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Response to Security Proposals - Antonov

Russia is not very enthusiastic about the essence of the United States and NATO responses to Russian proposals on security guarantees as Washington suggests focusing on secondary issues, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said

"I would like to emphasize that we are not very enthusiastic about the essence of the U.S. (and NATO) responses," Antonov told Newsweek, adding that "Washington suggests focusing on important, but basically secondary issues."

