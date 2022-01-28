Russia Not Excluding Precautionary Actions Towards Russian Diplomats in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia will think about the need to take precautionary measures towards Russian diplomats in Ukraine because if the United States and a number of Western countries decide to evacuate their diplomats from Ukraine, then these countries know something that others do not know, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia will think about the need to take precautionary measures towards Russian diplomats in Ukraine because if the United States and a number of Western countries decide to evacuate their diplomats from Ukraine, then these countries know something that others do not know, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Now the Americans have started to frankly and cynically use Ukraine against Russia that the Kiev regime itself is frightened. They are already saying � do not exacerbate this discussion so much, let us reduce the rhetoric, why are you evacuating diplomats? By the way, about the evacuation � who evacuates? Americans and other Anglo-Saxons � Canadians and British.

So they know something that others do not,," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"We are now thinking, probably, in anticipation of some kind of provocation on their part, we should also take precautionary measures against our diplomats," he added.