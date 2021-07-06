UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Excluding US' Involvement In Donbas Conflict Resolution - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia Not Excluding US' Involvement in Donbas Conflict Resolution - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Moscow is not excluding Washington's involvement in the Donbas conflict resolution but it depends on who will be appointed as the United States' coordinator on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, adding that the US side currently does not respect Russia's stance on the matter.

"We do not see any desire to reckon with our approaches and our assessments. Naturally, with such a position, it is difficult to imagine a constructive US contribution to work, for example, in the Minsk format," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

The Russian diplomat also said that there have been cases of involving US in such efforts in past and various options may be considered in this regard.

"It depends on who will be appointed as the main coordinator of the respective efforts from the US side. So far there is no clarity on this issue. And the summit in Geneva did not bring anything new to the overall picture ... We do not exclude this [US involvement] It all depends on whether the Americans will be able to form a more voluminous, substantive, sober, calm and responsible approach to everything that is happening in the Donbas and around Ukraine as a whole," Ryabkov added.

