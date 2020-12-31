UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Expecting Big Changes In Relations With US Under Biden - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Moscow does not expect drastic changes in relations with the United States after the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden's administration, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We do not expect a drastic positive change in bilateral relations, if we speak about the future," Zakharova said on the RTVI YouTube channel.

"But we need to look at the concrete steps that this new administration will take," she said.

