Russia Not Expecting New Unfriendly Moves From West Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia does not expect the West to make any unfriendly moves targeting Russians who are staying abroad, amid the coronavirus pandemic, but is ready for any possible developments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"You ask me whether we expect any new unfriendly moves. I hope we will not see this, but I assure you we are ready for any development of the situation," Lavrov said in an interview with the RBC media group.

He noted, however, that Russia had faced groundless accusations and restrictions many times.

"I cannot forecast what our so-called Western partners come up with.

They know how to invent sanctions with no ground for that, just like it happened with the Salisbury poisoning, the so-called Skripal case, and Malaysia's Boeing. No one presents any specific proof. Just 'highly likely,' and sanctions are announced," Lavrov said.

"I hope very much that common sense will prevail in the West, as well as the need to be guided by international law regulations in every move, which means that any accusation should be substantiated with clear facts in court or through international structures," Lavrov noted.