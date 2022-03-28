UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Facing Isolation, Has Many Partners - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia Not Facing Isolation, Has Many Partners - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia is not facing any isolation, as it has a large number of partners, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for isolation, there is no isolation," Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media, adding that the country has "a huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Asia, in general, in Africa, in Latin America."

Related Topics

Africa Russia Media Asia

Recent Stories

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

22 seconds ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

26 seconds ago
 Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone ..

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory in UK

28 seconds ago
 Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadershi ..

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

2 minutes ago
 Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

32 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh bag Inter Provincial Netball C'ship ..

Punjab, Sindh bag Inter Provincial Netball C'ship titles

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>