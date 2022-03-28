Russia Not Facing Isolation, Has Many Partners - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia is not facing any isolation, as it has a large number of partners, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for isolation, there is no isolation," Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media, adding that the country has "a huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Asia, in general, in Africa, in Latin America."