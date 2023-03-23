UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Fulfilling WTO Obligations For 10 Years Already - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia has not been fulfilling the obligations of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for 10 years already, but the issue of withdrawal from the organization is not easy and needs to be considered carefully, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Withdrawal from the WTO. Is it good or bad? We have been making decisions on our own for 10 years already.

We have not fulfilled these (WTO) obligations for a long time. We are introducing counter-sanctions, banning imports, raw materials for the defense industry and many, many things, but today we need to look very carefully at whether it will be profitable for us," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

The official explained that if Russia withdrawals then it can lose some existing mechanisms, so the situation is not clear at the moment.

