Russia Not Funding Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:26 PM

Russia is not funding Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party" Opposition Platform - For Life," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia is not funding Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party" Opposition Platform - For Life," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently claimed that Mevedchuk was being financed by someone from Russia.

"Russia is not funding Medvedchuk," Peskov told reporters, adding that Zelenskyy might have wrong information about this.

More Stories From World

