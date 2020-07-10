Russia Not Funding Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk - Kremlin

Russia is not funding Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party" Opposition Platform - For Life," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently claimed that Mevedchuk was being financed by someone from Russia.

"Russia is not funding Medvedchuk," Peskov told reporters, adding that Zelenskyy might have wrong information about this.