Russia Not Going To Discuss Its Security Proposals At OSCE Platform - Russia's Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Russia Not Going to Discuss Its Security Proposals at OSCE Platform - Russia's Envoy

Russia does not intend to discuss its proposals on security guarantees within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as the organization has lost its subjectivity, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia does not intend to discuss its proposals on security guarantees within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as the organization has lost its subjectivity, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Monday.

"We are not going to have any discussions on our initiatives in the OSCE. This is an amorphous structure, which, moreover, does not have an international legal status. It has neither a charter nor a founding document, and in its current state, it is not capable of influencing the situation in the Euro-Atlantic area in any way," Lukashevich told reporters.

