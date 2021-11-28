Russia Not Going to Invade Other Countries - Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Russia is not going to invade other countries, and statements alleging that Moscow prepares to attack Kiev could be linked to attempts to hide failures in policy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"This is hysteria, which is simply evident today in relation to the imaginary Russian threat, in my opinion, is a desire to justify the failures that the current president of Ukraine has," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show, adding that "Russia is not going to invade anyone."