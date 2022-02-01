Russia Not Going to Step Back Over Threat of US Sanctions - Embassy in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia is not going to step back in the face of the threat of sanctions from the United States, which creates tension in bilateral relations, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

"The generator of tension is not Moscow, but Washington.

We are not going to back away and stand at attention, heeding the threat of American sanctions," the embassy said in a statement on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.

The embassy stressed that it was the United States that "encouraged the radical-nationalist coup d'état in Kiev, as a result of which the inhabitants of Crimea were under the threat of destruction and voted for reunification with Russia."

"It is the United States that supplies the Ukrainian authorities with modern offensive weapons, in line with the desire of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky to solve the Donbas problem by force," it said.